DUET Answer Key 2020 Released At Nta.ac.in; How To Download Delhi University Response Sheet

DUET Answer Key 2020 Released At Nta.ac.in; Download Delhi University Response Sheet

DUET Answer Key 2020 Released: The University of Delhi has released the provisional DUET answer keys 2020 of the Delhi University Entrance Test, or DUET 2020, on the official website- nta.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 27, 2020 12:35 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has released the provisional DUET answer keys 2020 of the Delhi University Entrance Test, or DUET 2020, on the official website- nta.ac.in.

Candidates who have written DUET 2020 exam can now access the answer keys from nta.ac.in. Candidates can download the DUET 2020 answer key online. NTA has released the question papers and DUET answer keys.

Along with the release of DUET 2020 Answer Key, the authority has also opened the window to raise challenges/ objections against the DUET 2020 Answer Keys. In case of any discrepancies in the provisional answer key published by the NTA, candidates can challenge the DUET 2020 Answer Keys by September 28, 2020.

DUET 2020 was held by the Delhi University from September 6 to September 11. The downloading the DUET answer key 2020, candidates will be able to calculate their probable score.

DUET Answer Key 2020: How To Download

Candidates can access the DUET Answer Key 2020, from the exam portal- nta.ac.in. Follow these steps for DUET Answer Key 2020 download:

  1. Visit the official website of NTA- nta.ac.in
  2. At the homepage, click on the DUET answer key link
  3. A new window will open that will redirect you to the DUET answer key 2020
  4. Enter the application number and their date of birth to access the DUET answer key
  5. DUET 2020 answer key, along with the question paper, is available in a pdf format
  6. Download the DUET 2020 answer key

DUET Answer Key 2020: How to raise objections

  1. Visit the official website- nta.ac.in
  2. Locate DUET tab.
  3. Enter the form number and date of birth.
  4. “Login” on the homepage
  5. Enter the question IDs of the incorrect answers
  6. Select the answers.
  7. Attach the supporting documents
  8. Pay the processing fee and submit the application.
