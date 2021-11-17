DUET 2021 M Phil, PhD Results Out On Nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 result for 48 MPhil and PhD programmes.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 17, 2021 8:18 pm IST

DUET 2021 score card released
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 result for 48 MPhil and PhD programmes. Candidates can check and download the DUET 2021 score card through the official NTA website-- nta.ac.in. Enter the form number and date of birth to access the DUET result 2021.

Recommended: Know all about DUET Exam. Click Here

In a communique, NTA said: "Display of Score Card for 48 MPhil./Ph.D. Courses (List-I) of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted Entrance Examination for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 01 October 2021 respectively all across India."

DUET Result 2021: How To Download

  • Go to the official NTA website-- nta.ac.in

  • On the homepage, under Latest section click on the DUET MPhil/PhD scorecard notice

  • DUET result notice will appear on the screen

  • Scroll down and click on the direct link

  • Alternatively click on the direct link given above

  • Enter the form number and date of birth

  • Click on 'Login'

  • DUET result will be appeared on the screen

  • Check and download the result

  • Save or take a print out for future reference

NTA has released the DUET result after considering the challenges done to the answer key by the students.

NTA said in a notice, “The Answer Key Challenges were made live from 25 October 2021 to 27 October 2021. The Score Cards is now hosted at https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card.”

