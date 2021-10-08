DUET 2021 Answer Keys Released, Know How To Raise Objections

NTA releases DUET 2021 answer key

The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses on the website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in for the candidates to challenge. The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) was conducted by NTA across the country on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, can challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a processing fee.

The processing fee may be paid through, Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or Paytm upto October 10, 2021 (upto 11:50 pm). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

“The challenges will not be accepted through any other medium,” NTA has said.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.

No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non- acceptance of his or her challenge.

The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final.

For further clarification related to DUET-2021 the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at duet@nta.ac.in

How To Challenge Answer Key

1. Go to the answer key challenge page on the official site.

2. Login with your form number and Date of Birth

3. You will see a welcome window from where you can download your response sheet and interim answer keys for your concerned subject.

4. To challenge the answer key, click on “Add challenge” available on the welcome window.

5. Key challenge form will be displayed after clicking on the “add challenge” option.

6. The subject and question IDs are available in the drop-down menu for key challenges form. If you wish to challenge the question or any option, you need to select the question ID from the drop-down menu and also select the appropriate nature of challenge

7. Candidates can write remarks (150 characters) and upload supporting documents (file should be less than 30kb in JPEG or JPG for the challenge).

8. Pay the fee by clicking on ‘Click here to Pay Fee’

9. Submit and download the acknowledgement