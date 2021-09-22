DUET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link

DUET 2021 admit cards released

DUET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 admit cards on the official website. Students who applied for DUET 2021 can download their admit cards on the official website- nta.ac.in. To access the DUET admit cards students will be required to log in using their application form number and password. Alternatively, students can also use the direct link given below to download their admit cards.

DUET 2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

DUET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website of NTA- nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘DUET 2021 admit card'

Candidates will be redirected to new login page

Enter the asked credentials application form number and date of birth

Click on ‘Login’

DUET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Students must check all the details like exam timing, date, and name of the exam center along with the exam guidelines mentioned on the DUET 29021 admit card. NTA will not send any admit cards by post or any other medium, so students are required to download their admit card through the website.

It is mandatory to carry their DUET Admit card along with a passport size photograph (same as on the DUET application form) and a valid photo ID to the DUET exam center.

DUET 2021 will be hosted by the NTA from September 26 to October 1 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Students will be appearing for the exam to get admission to various Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses offered by Delhi University and affiliated colleges.