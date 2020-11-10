DUET 2020: NTA Releases DUET LLB 2020 Score Cards At Nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the DUET LLB 2020 score cards. The Delhi University Entrance Test LLB (DUET LLB) is held for admission to undergraduate law courses in Delhi University and its affiliated colleges. Students who took the entrance test held between September 6 and September 11 can download their DUET LLB score cards from the official website -- nta.ac.in.

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission to the UG law programmes on the basis of DUET LLB cut off marks as determined by NTA. The qualified shortlisted candidates in DUET LLB will be able to participate in the DUET LLB counselling and seat allocation process and take the admission process farther.

DUET LLB 2020 Scorecard: Steps To Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NTA -- nta.ac.in

Step 2 - On the latest tab click on the “Display of Score Card for LLB Course of Delhi University Entrance Test-2020” or click http://ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/loginpage.aspx

Step 3 - On the next window, insert the login details including DUET LLB form numbers and dates of birth

Step 4 - Download and take a print of the DUET LLB score card

The DUET LLB scorecards will mention details of marks scored in the eligibility test. The online computer-based DUET LLB exam was held in three shifts across 24 cities across the country. The eligibility test of DUET LLB comprised 100 multiple choice questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, Language Comprehension (Hindi and English), Subject Knowledge up to Class 10th level.