DUET 2020: DU PG Entrance Exam Result 2020 Announced

The DUET PG result 2020 has been released by the National Testing Agency on October 27 at the official website- nta.ac.in. The DU PG entrance exam result 2020 can be downloaded from the official website - nta.ac.in. DUET 2020 PG result can be accessed with user ID and password.

DU PG result 2020 has been released as a PDF file. Candidates must check the details mentioned in the DU PG 2020 result such as- candidate's application number, candidate’s score and his/her qualifying status. In case of discrepancies, candidates must contact the authorities and get it rectified.

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) was held between September 6 to 11. DUET 2020, a national level entrance test, is held for admission to postgraduate courses offered by participating colleges under the University of Delhi.

DUET 2020 cut-off marks will be released by the Delhi University along with the merit-cum—admission list from November 2.

Candidates scoring more than DU PG cut-off marks, to be released by the participating institutes, will be eligible to appear for the DUET counselling round.

After the documents verification, eligible candidates will be given admission to PG programmes of their choice offered by Delhi University and other affiliated colleges.