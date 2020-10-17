  • Home
DUET 2020: DU PG Answer Key Released, Know How To Download

DUET 2020: National Testing Agency, NTA, has released DU PG 2020 answer key along with question papers for 10 remaining postgraduate programmes on October 16. The last date to challenge the DU PG answer key 2020 and submit the fees is October 18 (11:50 pm).

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 17, 2020 11:00 am IST

New Delhi:

National Testing Agency, NTA, has released DU PG 2020 answer key along with question papers for 10 remaining postgraduate programmes on October 16. The last date to challenge the DU PG answer key 2020 and submit the fees is October 18 (11:50 pm). The answer key has been released on Delhi University’s official website. Candidates who wrote DUET 2020 can download the DU PG answer key using their login credentials. DUET 2020 entrance exam was held between September 6 to 11.

Earlier, the NTA had released the DU PG 2020 answer key along with question papers on October 6.

The answer key contains the possible answers to the questions asked in the DUET. By uploading supporting documents and paying Rs 200 within the scheduled time, the answer key of DU PG 2020 can be challenged in case a candidate finds discrepancies.

The link to challenge the DU PG answer key 2020 have been sent on the registered email ID of the candidates who appeared in DUET.

DU PG Answer Key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the DU admission portal or go the official website of NTA

Step 2: Click on the PG Admission section

Step 3: Click on the Question paper and answer key link

Step 4: Enter the application form number and date of birth

Step 5: DU PG 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen as a PDF file

Step 6: Download and take a print out of DU PG answer key for future reference

DU PG Answer Key 2020: How to Calculate Score

Candidates can calculate their probable score after checking the answer key of DUET 2020. For every correct answer, candidates will obtain four marks. Negative marking is applicable to every incorrect answer, therefore, 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Total Marks = 4 * correct answer - 1 * incorrect answer

