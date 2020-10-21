  • Home
DUET 2020 Answer Key Released For MPhil, PhD Courses At Nta.ac.in; Raise Objections By October 22

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 answer key for M.Phil and Ph.D courses on its official website— nta.ac.in. Along with DUET 2020 answer key, the agency has also released the question paper of the DUET exam.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 21, 2020 8:42 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 answer key for M.Phil and Ph.D courses on its official website— nta.ac.in. Along with DUET 2020 answer key, the agency has also released the question paper of the DUET exam.

“The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Question Papers and Answer Keys for M.Phil/Ph.D courses for candidates to challenge,” read the official statement.

Candidates who have appeared in the DUET 2020 exam can check the DUET question paper and DUET answer key at nta.ac.in.

Candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 200 as a processing fee for each question challenged. The payment has to be made via debit card/ credit card/ net banking/ UPI by October 22.

“The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 200/- (Two Hundred only) as processing fee for each key challenged. (excluding Bank charges) The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee which is non-refundable.”

DUET answer key 2020: How to download

1- Go to the official website- nta.ac.in

2- Click on the link- “Public Notice: Display of Question Papers & Challenge of Answer Keys of DUET 2020 for M.Phil/Ph.D Courses”

3- Click on the link to raise objections

4- Login by entering your credentials

5- The DUET answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6- Download the DUET answer key

DUET Answer key
