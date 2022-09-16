  • Home
  • Education
  • Due To Quality Education In Delhi Government Schools, 1,141 Students Cleared JEE, NEET: Arvind Kejriwal

Due To Quality Education In Delhi Government Schools, 1,141 Students Cleared JEE, NEET: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was speaking at an event organised to felicitate toppers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) at Thyagaraj Stadium here.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 16, 2022 2:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain PIL For Common Dress Code In Educational Institutes
Prepare Advisory Framework To Encourage Value Based Education In All Schools: Dharmendra Pradhan To CBSE
High Court Seeks Delhi Government Stand On Plea Alleging State-Run Schools Not Imparting Full-Time Education
Include A Chapter On Battle Of Saragarhi In School Textbooks: AAP MP To Prime Minister Modi
Karnataka School Buys Bus With Income From Areca Nut Farm
Do Not Charge Fees In Excess Of Approved Structure: Jammu And Kashmir FFRC To Private Schools
Due To Quality Education In Delhi Government Schools, 1,141 Students Cleared JEE, NEET: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM says that the quality education provided at schools have led to students qualifying JEE, NEET
New Delhi:

Due to the quality education provided in Delhi government schools, 1,141 students have cleared JEE and NEET exams, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Mr Kejriwal was speaking at an event organised to felicitate toppers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) at Thyagaraj Stadium here.

Felicitating the students, Mr Kejriwal said 18 crore children study in government schools across the country and most of them are in a poor state.

"These government schools can be improved the way we did it in Delhi. We provided quality education to students and because of that 1,141 students of our government schools cleared JEE and NEET exams," he said.

Earlier, a perception was created that governments cannot run schools and such schools should be handed over to private players or handled through CSR initiatives, Mr Kejriwal said.

"Education is not a matter of charity, it is a matter of right. The country's poverty can be eradicated if we provide good education to every child," he said. The Chief Minister felicitated 28 students who secured ranks in the top 1,000 in JEE and NEET exams.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Government school Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG Result 2022 (OUT) Live: CUET Result Available At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; DU Admission Process, Cut-Offs
Live | CUET UG Result 2022 (OUT) Live: CUET Result Available At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; DU Admission Process, Cut-Offs
NMC Constitutes Cell To Deal With Complaints Of Ragging In Medical Colleges
NMC Constitutes Cell To Deal With Complaints Of Ragging In Medical Colleges
Ahmedabad Civic Body-Run Medical College Named After Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Ahmedabad Civic Body-Run Medical College Named After Prime Minister Narendra Modi
NEET PG 2023: NBEMS Releases Tentative Exam Schedule; Details Here
NEET PG 2023: NBEMS Releases Tentative Exam Schedule; Details Here
Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain PIL For Common Dress Code In Educational Institutes
Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain PIL For Common Dress Code In Educational Institutes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................