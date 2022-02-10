  • Home
  • Education
  • Due To Odisha Panchayat Polls, Junior Class Students To Come To School From Feb 28

Due To Odisha Panchayat Polls, Junior Class Students To Come To School From Feb 28

Keeping in view the timing of the upcoming panchayat elections in Odisha, the state government on Thursday said students of Classes 1-7 will come to schools from February 28 and not 14th of this month as was announced earlier.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 10, 2022 11:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

10 New Schools Of Specialised Excellence To Be Operational In Delhi From Academic Year 2022-23
Bengal Government To Reopen Primary Schools After Evaluating Covid Situation: CM
Schools Bands To Perform At National War Memorial On Regular Rotation Basis
Chandigarh: Schools, Coaching Institutes To Reopen With Full Capacity From February 14
Meghalaya Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-5 From February 14
Haryana Schools To Reopen Tomorrow; Follow These Covid-19 Guidelines
Due To Odisha Panchayat Polls, Junior Class Students To Come To School From Feb 28
Odisha school opening date postponed
Bhubaneshwar:

Keeping in view the timing of the upcoming panchayat elections in Odisha, the state government on Thursday said students of Classes 1-7 will come to schools from February 28 and not 14th of this month as was announced earlier. On-line teachings will continue as before, School and Mass Education Secretary BP Sethi said in a letter to district authorities.

Elections to three-tier panchayats will take place in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24. “The schools for Standard/ Class 1 to 7 which was scheduled to start from February 14 are allowed to open from the said date and students may not come to school. They can attend to online classes. "However, all the Teachers should come to school and ensure thorough cleaning and sanitization of the campus. The students should come to attend physical classes from February 28,” the letter said.

The decision was made in response to the reports of district collectors who had sought additional time to clean school compounds and carry out minor repairs. Stating that the schools for the students and primary and upper primarcy students had remained closed for nearly two years following the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020, the letter said that the election process for Panchayati Raj Institutions is currently underway.

A large number of teaching and non-teaching staff of school and education department are undergoing training for conducting the electtion or are engaged in related works at present, he said.

This apart, several school campuses will be used as polling stations which will witness movement of polling personnel and voters.

“This may pose risk of Covid-19 infection among the small children,” Mr Sethi said in the letter. The government has opened physical classes for the students of Classes 8-12 from February 7, but online classes were also allowed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Odisha School open School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU's Executive Council To Meet Tomorrow To Discuss Undergraduate Curriculum Framework
DU's Executive Council To Meet Tomorrow To Discuss Undergraduate Curriculum Framework
NIFT Should Strive To Work Towards Larger Vision Of Improving Incomes Of Weavers, Artisans: Piyush Goyal
NIFT Should Strive To Work Towards Larger Vision Of Improving Incomes Of Weavers, Artisans: Piyush Goyal
IIT Jodhpur Researchers Identify COVID-19 RNA Variations And Their Implications
IIT Jodhpur Researchers Identify COVID-19 RNA Variations And Their Implications
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, Term 2 Date Sheet
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, Term 2 Date Sheet
CA Topper Aims To Crack CAT, Has Eyes Set On IIMs
CA Topper Aims To Crack CAT, Has Eyes Set On IIMs
.......................... Advertisement ..........................