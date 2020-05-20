DUAgainstOnlineExam: Students Write To Delhi High Court About University’s Decision

Image credit: Twitter DU Students Write To Delhi High Court Against Online Exam

Students of Delhi University have written to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, informing him of the university's decision to conduct online, open book exam for final-year students due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, students and teachers of the university had argued that online exams are not feasible for Delhi University, since students come from diverse socio-economic backgrounds and may not have access to the required tools-- including computers and an internet connection.

In the letter addressed to Delhi High Court’s Chief Justice, DN Patel, students said that many were unable to benefit from online classes arranged by the university and, therefore, online exam of any form is “blatantly unfair and demanding for students.”

The students have argued, citing UGC guidelines on examination and academic calendar, “universities throughout the country are unfit to conduct online examinations.”

Pointing out differences between in-campus and proctored exams, students said, “Every student shall have different logistical and psychological issues to deal with at one’s home. Female students are assumed to be heavily involved in household work…disabled students shall require scribes...we also have students with sick family members at home to take care of.”

“It may be advantageous for students of means and privilege with private air-conditioned spaces at their homes but it is unfair for the vast majority who lack adequate resources,” the letter by the students added.

Students from Kashmir do not have access to 4G internet connection. Online examinations will lead to “great discomfort” for Kashmiri students and they may “fail without being given a fair chance,” according to the letter.

We went to the honorable Delhi HC CJ residence to submit a physical copy of the letter petition. From there we were directed to approach the Delhi HC where court's registrar asked us to file it online. Hundreds of emails have already been sent. #DUAgainstOnlineExamination pic.twitter.com/Z5slVEmXDM

— DU Against Online Examination (@NoOnlineExams) May 20, 2020 ang="en">