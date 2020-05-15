DUAgainstOnlineExam: Students Protest On Social Media Against Open Book Test

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons #DUAgainstOnlineExam: Students Took Their Protest to Social Media

On May 14, Delhi University announced that it will conduct final year exams from July 1.

The university also informed that alternative methods of exam, including open book exam, will be adopted in case normal exams can not be conducted due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Students shall be allowed to attempt their examinations...from sitting at home or any place as per instructions issued in this behalf,” the university said.

The university later confirmed that the exam will be conducted online in its guidelines to colleges.

Students and teachers have protested against it. According to students, two hours for an open book examination is “laughable”.

Students also took the protest to social media. #DUAgainstOnlineExam was trending on Twitter.





Many argued that most of the university students, especially them living in rural areas do not have access to internet and computer.

The circular mentioned that students will have to download the question paper from the portal, scan their answer sheets and upload it within 3 hours of the exam. How will students who have gone back to homes in areas with no internet connectivity be able to do it?



#DUAgainstOnlineExams

The decision taken by Delhi University of open book online exam is without any base or a torture for the students who r not in a good internet condition.

Concern on it @UniversityofDelhi pic.twitter.com/zeI3XG0hjf

Some others took it to the next level and made memes on the decision.





DU students who don't have good internet connection at their home#DUAgainstOnlineExams pic.twitter.com/UXsvW7i3P7

Test of knowledge or network.

No equal access to resources.

No books, No classes, No devices.



Stop doing formality, Education is important not examination. #DUAgainstOnlineExams#EducationWithoutExclusion pic.twitter.com/FuxEkSDUd3

A University whose website hangs when the online admission process starts.

Now, it aims to conduct Online Exams.#DUAgainstOnlineExams pic.twitter.com/ZaVeoO9Qwb

Call Shaktiman... the avengers are confused now!#EducationWithoutExclusion #DUAgainstOnlineExams pic.twitter.com/4thvuIRBT2

