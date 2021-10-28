DU Wins Clarivate India Research Excellence Citations Awards 2021

CIREC Awards 2021: DU receives the research award

University of Delhi has won the Clarivate India Research Excellence Citations Awards 2021 in the Central University category. CIREC awards 2021 were presented today, On October 28. DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh collected the award on the behalf of the university.

Clarivate presents the research awards to the institutions and individuals who have made outstanding and pioneering research contributions in the designated categories.

CIREC awards are based on the research and its impact. The selections for these awards are based on the "objective criteria '' in terms of the impact, which is determined after the analysis of research citations as captured in the internationally preeminent databases such as the Web of Science, reads an official statement.

The awards are specifically based on in-depth analysis of impacts from the Web of Science citation index and InCites - a research performance and benchmarking tool. Highly cited research publications that imply high-impact research published during 2015-2020 was an essential criterion for the analysis, the statement added further.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said in his award acceptance speech: "The research has traditionally been a significant focus area and strength of the University. The University's unwavering commitment to excellence in research is evident from the high number of publications by the faculty members each year with a number of these in high-ranking peer-reviewed international journals, including Nature and Science. "

Professor Singh appreciated the work and effort of the researchers in the University and remarked that as head of India's premier university, he is delighted to receive this prestigious award. He credited the award to the robust effort and commitment of the faculty members and research scholars of the Delhi University.