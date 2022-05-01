DU Will Offer Solutions To Global Problems Emerging As An Incubator Of World: Dharmendra Pradhan

DU held the inaugural ceremony of the centenary celebration today, May 1

The University of Delhi (DU) held the inaugural ceremony of the centenary celebration today, May 1. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the celebration. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pradhan said that the Delhi University will offer solutions to global problems, emerging as an incubator of the world. He said the university is not just an educational institution, it is an emotion for people associated with it. He called upon DU Alumni to create a model for the country in alumni contribution.

The minister congratulated the university for being a pioneer in implementing all aspects of NEP 2020.

“The prestigious University should aim to enlarge the canvas of skilling and education and also endeavour to build ‘job creators’, he added.

Mr Pradhan expressed confidence that the University will play a leading role in churning out global citizens, establishing India as a knowledge-based society and in creating a benchmark model for emerging economies.

Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University, Professor Prakash Singh, Director South Delhi Campus, Manju Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Circle, Professor Balram Pani, Dean of Colleges, Dr Vikas Gupta, Registrar, Professor Rajni Abbi, Proctor, Professor Nerra Agnimitra, Convener, Centenary Celebrations, faculty, staff, students and other dignitaries also attended the event.

Mr Naidu today called for taking higher education into the rural areas and making it more inclusive and equitable.

This dimension of inclusiveness and equitable access to education to rural youth is criticalbecause education plays a key role in human development, nation-building, and creating a prosperous and sustainable global future, the Vice President stressed.

Speaking at the Centenary celebrations of the Delhi University, Mr Naidu emphasised that universities must come out with innovative and out of box ideas to address the pressing problems of the society. He also said that the ultimate aim of the research should be to make people’s lives more comfortable and happier.

Pointing out that India has the world’s largest youth population, the Vice President called for harnessing the collective power of our human resources for nation building. Describing the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) as a far-sighted document which is set to revolutionize the educational landscape of the country, he said that its emphasis on imparting education in one’s mother tongue when implemented in schools, colleges and universities will prove to be a game-changer. Calling for providing basic education in a child's mother tongue, Mr Naidu said the local language must be the main mode of communication in the administration and courts. “Every gazette notification and government order should be in the local or native language so that the common man understands it,” he added.