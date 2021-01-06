DU Will Allow Graded Entry Of Final Year Students For Lab, Practical Works

  • Home
DU Reopening Date: The University of Delhi will reopen for offline classes for final year and final semester students for their laboratory and practical classes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 6, 2021 9:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) will reopen for offline classes for final year and final semester students for their laboratory and practical classes. However, the university will continue the theory classes in online mode. The attendance, the Dean of Students Welfare says, will be absolutely voluntary for the offline laboratory and practical classes. The Delhi University final year and final semester students will be allowed a graded entry in smaller groups considering the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

“DU will also slowly and carefully start allowing only final year students to their respective colleges and departments for their laboratory and practical classes in smaller groups. Their theory classes shall remain in the online mode. However, Students' entry will be absolutely voluntary,” Rajeev Gupta, Dean of Students Welfare said.

The decision has been taken in accordance with the University Grants Commission’s order on reopening of universities and colleges. As per the UGC guidelines, the Commission had earlier suggested universities and colleges reduce the class size and break them in multiple sections to maintain physical distancing during the classes.

DU has been continuing its classes online since the start of COVID-19 lockdown and also conducted an online contactless-admission process for enrolling students to the academic session 2020-21.

