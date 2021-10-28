  • Home
  • Education
  • DU To Wait For Delhi Government Guidelines Before Reopening Colleges

DU To Wait For Delhi Government Guidelines Before Reopening Colleges

DU Colleges Reopening Latest News: "Let the government issue something in black and white. Then we will decide," university Registrar Vikas Gupta said on Wednesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 28, 2021 8:55 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Decision On Reopening Of DU Campus After Diwali: Vice-Chancellor
Students, Teachers Demand Reopening Of DU Campus; University Awaits DDMA Guidelines
Delhi University Special Cut-Off Admission Begins Today
AISA Members Begin Hunger Strike Demanding Reopening Of Delhi University
DU Announces Special Cut-Off List; Admission To Several UG Courses Reopens
DU UG Special Cut-Off List Released; Admission On October 26-27
DU To Wait For Delhi Government Guidelines Before Reopening Colleges
DU colleges reopening: Schools in Delhi will reopen from November 1
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The Delhi University will wait for guidelines from the city government before reopening colleges, according to a senior varsity official. There has been a growing demand for complete reopening of the campus by students and teachers.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Schools in the national capital will reopen from November 1 for all classes along with other educational institutions, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, announcing the decision taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and noted that the COVID-19 situation is under control in the city but "we cannot let our guard down".

"Let the government issue something in black and white. Then we will decide," university Registrar Vikas Gupta said on Wednesday.

The Delhi University had resumed laboratory classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 16 but the attendance has been thin.

"We will decide after Diwali. There is a fear that Covid might recur. If the situation remains fine, we will think," DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had told PTI on Tuesday when asked about reopening the campus.

Gupta had said on Tuesday the campus will be reopened only if the DDMA allowed 100 per cent seating capacity.

Most of the students are from outside Delhi, and it will be difficult for teachers to decide whom to call with a 50-per cent seating cap, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court To Hear NTA’s Plea Against Bombay HC Order Today
NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court To Hear NTA’s Plea Against Bombay HC Order Today
MHT CET Result 2021 Live: Maharashtra CET Result Declared For PCM, PCB Groups
Live | MHT CET Result 2021 Live: Maharashtra CET Result Declared For PCM, PCB Groups
Delhi School Reopening: Principals, School Associations Welcome Move, Some Call It 'Delayed'
Delhi School Reopening: Principals, School Associations Welcome Move, Some Call It 'Delayed'
Delhi School Reopening: Mixed Reaction Among Parents, Some Flag Concerns About Covid, Pollution
Delhi School Reopening: Mixed Reaction Among Parents, Some Flag Concerns About Covid, Pollution
MHT CET 2021 Result Out; Know What's Next
MHT CET 2021 Result Out; Know What's Next
.......................... Advertisement ..........................