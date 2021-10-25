DU UG Special Cut-Off List Released; Admission On October 26-27

Image credit: Hansraj College Official Website (hansrajcollege.ac.in) DU Special cut-off list released at du.ac.in

The University of Delhi, DU, has released the DU Special cut-off list on Monday, October 25. The DU Special cut-off list will allow the applicants seeking admission to undergraduate UG courses to the university and its affiliated colleges who have not yet taken admission against the previous DU cut-off lists to apply online. The DU special cut-off lists for Science, Arts and Commerce streams can be accessed on the official website of the university -- du.ac.in.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Admission against the DU special cut-of list will start tomorrow, October 27 and will continue till October 28. Applicants, however, will be allowed to pay the admission fee against the special cut-off list by October 29 (5 pm).

The Special Cut-off, as per a DU statement, is the last declared cut-off of the respective programmes and colleges.

Citing an example, the DU statement added: “For example, if for College A, the First Cut-off for B.Sc.(H) Mathematics for a specific Category was 98% and the college did not declare Second and Third Cut-off for B.Sc.(H) Mathematics in that Category, but later seats got vacant, then Special Cut-off for B.Sc.(H) Mathematics for the specific Category for College A will be 98%.”

Applicants who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cut-off lists in any programme, or at any DU college will not be eligible to participate in the Special Cut-Off, that is, movement of applicants will not be allowed. Cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the Special Cut-off, it added.

DU Special Cut-Off Science

At Hindu College, admission to all Science courses has closed except for BSc (Prog) Physical Science with Electronics. The DU special cut-off for BSc (Prog) Physical Science with Electronics is 96.33 per cent. Admission against the special cut-off list has been closed at Mirada House for all the Science courses.

While at Kirori Mal College, admission to programmes including BSc Statistics, BSc Physics and BSc Chemistry is open at 98.25 per cent, 97.66 per cent and 96.66 per cent respectively. The cut-offs however are same as that of the 3rd cut-off.

At Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), the admission for Mathematics programme has reopened in the special cut-off list after being closed in the third list for unreserved category candidates. Applicants with 98.50 per cent marks can apply for admission to BSc Honours Mathematics.

Ramjas College special cut-off has also remained the same as the third cut-off list. Statistics, Chemistry and Mathematics cut-offs closed at 98.25%, 96.66% and 98%.

DU Special Cut-Off List Arts And Commerce

At Delhi College of Arts And Commerce, admission against the DU special cut-off list is open to several courses including BA Honours Economics (98 per cent), BA Honours English (97 per cent), BCom (97.75 per cent) and BCom Honours (98.25 per cent).

At Hansraj College, DU special cut-offs in BA (Hons) Economics closed at 99 per cent, while admission to BA (Hons) English is closed against special cut-off which was 98 per cent in 3rd cut-off list. The college has set 98.75 per cent cut-off for admission to BCom (Hons), which is same as third cut-off.