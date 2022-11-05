  • Home
DU UG Admissions 2022: According to DU "a two-day window will now be activated at 10 AM Saturday, November 5 till 4:59 PM Monday, November 7, 2022."

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 5, 2022 8:59 am IST

DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University To Commence Mid-Entry Registration From Today
The mid-entry registration will be closed on November 7
Image credit: shutterstock.com

DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi will commence the mid-entry registration process from today, November 5. Candidates who could not apply through the CSAS Portal in round one and two can submit their applications on the official website – admission.uod.ac.in. The last date to submit application is November 7 (4:59 PM).

According to DU "a two-day window will now be activated at 10 AM Saturday, November 5 till 4:59 PM Monday, November 7, 2022 with a provision of Mid-Entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi." ALSO READ | Delhi University Accepts Over 15,000 New Applicants Against CSAS Round 2 Allocation

Through the mid-entry scheme, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase I or could not complete Phase II will be able to participate in the third round of CSAS.

Delhi University has also released the vacant seats list for round three allocation. The candidates can check CSAS round 3 vacant seats details on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The CSAS third merit list will be released on November 10, the candidates can 'accept' the seats by November 13.

The Delhi University is conducting undergraduate (UG) admission through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year.

