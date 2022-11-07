DU UG Admissions 2022: CSAS Mid-Entry Registration Ends Today At Admission.uod.ac.in

Image credit: shuttterstock.com Apply at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi will close the mid-entry registration on Monday, November 7. The two-day window will be closed today at 4:59 PM today, which was started from November 5. The candidates can apply online on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in, they need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000.

Through the window, candidates can also apply for an upgrade in seats for round 3 allocation. The university is conducting the mid-entry scheme for students who were unable to register during the first two rounds. “A two-day window will now be activated at 10 AM Saturday, November 5, 2022 till 4:59 P.M. Monday, November 7, 2022 with a provision of Mid-Entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi,” DU statement mentioned. Also Read|| DU UG Admission 2022: Nearly 16,000 Candidates Get Admission In Delhi University CSAS Round 2 Allocation

“Through the provision of mid-entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase 1 or could not complete Phase 2 will be able to participate in the Third Round of CSAS,” it added. Direct Link: CSAS 2022 Mid-Entry Registration

The CSAS mid-entry registration is not applicable for performance-based programmes- BA(Honours) Music, BSc Physical Education, Health Education and Sports) and ECA, sports supernumerary quota. The CSAS third merit list will be released on November 10. Following the completion of all rounds of CSAS 2022, DU will conduct the spot admission only for vacant seats.