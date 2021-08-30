DU UG Admissions 2021: Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Direct Link To Apply

DU UG apllication process ends tomorrow

Delhi University will conclude the DU registration process for the academic session 2021-22 tomorrow. The application process for the various undergraduate (UG) programmes at Delhi University will be closed tomorrow, August 31. Students who are interested to pursue their desired UG courses from DU can apply through the official website-du.ac.in. Students must check their eligibility for the courses before applying.

So far, 4,23,439 students have registered themselves for DU 2021 UG admissions.

DU UG Admissions 2021: Direct Link

DU UG Admissions 2021: How To Apply

Visit the official website of DU Admissions- ugadmissions.uod.ac.in

Alternatively, apply through the direct link above

If not registered already, click on the 'New Registration' tab

On the appeared login window, fill in the asked credentials

Click on 'Submit'

Delhi University Admission forms will appear on screen, fill in the details

Next, upload all the scanned documents

Pay the application fee through prescribed online payment gateways

Submit the form after reading and cross checking the details carefully

Save and take a print out of DU UG admission 2021 application form

Students will be required to pay the prescribed application fees which is Rs 250 for students coming under UR, EWS and OBC and Rs 100 for SC, ST and PwBD students.

Admissions to DU are subjected to the marks scored by the students in the Class 12th examination. DU releases the cut-off lists for the admissions and students eligible are allotted the sets in respect to9 their marks.

The first DU cut-off 2021 is expected to be released by October 1 and the admission process in respect to the first DU cut-off list is likely to begin from October 4.