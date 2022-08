DU UG Admission Process Likely To Be Delayed By At Least A Week, Say Officials

DU UG admission process likely to be delayed

The admission process for Delhi University's undergraduate courses is likely to be delayed by "at least a week" due to the extension of the CUET UG schedule following exam cancellation at several centres last week because of technical glitches. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG which was scheduled to end on August 20 will now conclude on August 28. Admission to all undergraduate courses in the university will be done through CUET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced that the test, which was cancelled last week, will now be conducted from August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued.

"The admission process is expected to stretch longer by a week as CUET was rescheduled. The entire admission process will take over a month," said a senior Delhi University official.

"The admission process is now expected to be completed by September-end and classes for first-year students to begin in the first or second week of October.

"Earlier, the university was planning to start the classes by September-end," the official added. The admission process is likely to begin later this month with the Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi, saying the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal will be open by August third week for aspirants to fill out applications.

Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases – submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. It is the second phase where the score of CUET is required.

The second phase of the admission process can only begin after the declaration of CUET(UG) 2022 results. A candidate will have to select programmes in which they want to take admission. They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET (UG) merit score for all the selected programmes.

In the third phase, seats will be allocated through a merit list. This is the first time that the admissions at the university, which used to witness skyrocketing cutoffs for UG admissions every year, will be conducted through an entrance test.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in March announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through CUET.

The second phase of CUET-Undergraduate, which began last Thursday, was marred with glitches causing trouble to students who were sent back from exam centres. On Thursday, the first shift of the exam was cancelled at several centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres.

On Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres. Anticipating a similar situation on Saturday, the agency cancelled the CUET UG for the day at 53 centres and sent messages to candidates about its postponement on Friday night.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had on Sunday said there were "indications of sabotage" and hence the exams were cancelled at various centres.

