DU UG Admission Portal 2021 Open; Check Miranda House’s 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From 2020

DU Admission 2021: Candidates who want to take admission in Miranda House can check the opening cut-off marks from last year.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 7, 2021 3:16 pm IST

Miranda House cut-off marks from last year
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) Undergraduate admission portal 2021 is open. Students seeking admission to DU UG programmes can register online at the DU website till August 31. Candidates who want to take admission in Miranda House can check the opening cut-off marks from last year.

The DU cut-off mark is the minimum percentage of marks that is required to be scored by the students in their Class 12 board exams for admission at DU.

Miranda House: First Cut-Offs From Last Year

Programmes

Cut-Off In Per Cent

BA (Hons)

Economics

98.75

English

98

Geography

98.5

History

98.75

Philosophy

97

Political Science

99

Sociology

98.5

BSc (Hons)

Chemistry

97.33

Mathematics

98.75

Physics

98

Botany

97

Zoology

97.67

Most of the courses in Delhi Univerity will have merit-based admissions while some will have entrance-based admissions. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in September.

This year, the cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent this year in CBSE Class 12 Boards. As per official data, till 7 pm on Thursday, August 5, as many as 1,10,494 aspirants had registered on the portal for UG courses for around 70,000 total seats.

DU cut off DU Admission Process
