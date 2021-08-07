DU UG Admission Portal 2021 Open; Check Miranda House’s 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From 2020

Miranda House cut-off marks from last year

The Delhi University (DU) Undergraduate admission portal 2021 is open. Students seeking admission to DU UG programmes can register online at the DU website till August 31. Candidates who want to take admission in Miranda House can check the opening cut-off marks from last year.

The DU cut-off mark is the minimum percentage of marks that is required to be scored by the students in their Class 12 board exams for admission at DU.

Miranda House: First Cut-Offs From Last Year

Programmes Cut-Off In Per Cent BA (Hons) Economics 98.75 English 98 Geography 98.5 History 98.75 Philosophy 97 Political Science 99 Sociology 98.5 BSc (Hons) Chemistry 97.33 Mathematics 98.75 Physics 98 Botany 97 Zoology 97.67

Most of the courses in Delhi Univerity will have merit-based admissions while some will have entrance-based admissions. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in September.

This year, the cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent this year in CBSE Class 12 Boards. As per official data, till 7 pm on Thursday, August 5, as many as 1,10,494 aspirants had registered on the portal for UG courses for around 70,000 total seats.