DU UG CSAS Round 1 Allotment List Out; Here's How To Check DU Merit List 2022, What's Next

Know how to check DU UG CSAS round 1 allotment list.

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 first allocation list today, October 19 on its official website. Taking into consideration the combination of programmes, colleges selected by the candidates, caste category, programme-group merit list and availability of seats in courses and colleges the CSAS 2022 round 1 allocation list is prepared. Candidates can check the seat allotment result for Delhi University UG admission 2022-23 through- admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Merit List 2022 Live

Candidates need to log into the CSAS 2022 dashboard for accepting the allocated seat. A candidate who is allocated a seat must accept allocation from October 19 to 21. Upon receiving approval from the college principal need to proceed to pay the fee to confirm the admission. It is mandatory for candidates to take a printout of the acknowledgement receipt. Only the candidates who are admitted to a programme in a college will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds.

The DU colleges will verify and approve the online application till October 22 (5 pm). Candidates can pay the online admission fee till October 24, 2022.

DU UG CSAS Round 1 Allotment List: How To Check DU Merit List 2022