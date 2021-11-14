DU UG Admission Against Special Drive Cut-Off Begins Today

DU UG admission against special drive cut-off list begins today

Undergraduate admission against the University of Delhi (DU) special drive cut-off list has started today, November 14. Eligible applicants can register for DU admission through the admission dashboard on the official website. Since the first cut-off list was announced on October 1, more than 68,000 students have secured admission by paying their fees. DU has around 70,000 seats for merit-based undergraduate admissions.

Last date for fee payment against special drive cut-off is November 16. “In case vacant seats are left further Merit Lists may be announced by the College,” a DU statement said earlier.

At Hansraj College and Hindu College, all the Arts and Commerce courses are closed for admissions in the general category. Kirori Mal College only has seats left under BA(Honours) Hindi, for which the cut-off has been pegged at 90 per cent.

Kamala Nehru College has closed admissions for almost all its arts and commerce courses except for BA (Honours) History and BA (Honours) Sanskrit for which the minimum requirement of marks is 94.50 per cent and 62 per cent respectively.

Lady Shri Ram College has pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) English at 96.50 per cent, a decline of two per cent from the fifth cut-off. The college requires 97.50 per cent for BA (Honours) Journalism, down by one per cent from the last cut-off.

Miranda House has pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) History at 98.50 per cent, a decline of 0.25 per cent from the fifth list.

Ramjas College has pegged the cut-off for BA(Honours) Economics at 98.15 per cent, down from 98.25 per cent from the fifth list, BA(Honours) English at 96.75 per cent, down from 97 per cent from the last list. The other courses that are available at the college are BA (Honours) Hindi and BA (Honours) Sanskrit.

At Aryabhatta College, the cut-offs for BA (honours) English, BCom, BSc (Honours) Mathematics, BA programme (Economics and History) and BA programme (History and Political Science) are 91 per cent, 94 per cent, 93, 93.5 per cent and 94 per cent respectively.

The downrange is between one per cent to three per cent, an official said, adding they are not afraid to reduce the cut-offs since the intake of students is limited to the number of seats available.

“Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier Five cut-offs (including Special Cut-off) will not be allowed to participate in the Special Drive...cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the Special Drive,” an official statement said.

“In case the number of Candidates applying for a particular Program in a college is more than the number of seats available, colleges will make a merit list as per the Best of Four/Three required for the Program. The college will approve the Candidature only on the basis of merit and availability of seats. The list of approved candidates will be uploaded on the respective College website,” it added.