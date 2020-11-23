DU UG Admission Against Special Cut-Off List Starts Tomorrow @du.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) will start the admission process against the DU special cut-off list tomorrow. As per the DU admission schedule released on November 21, 2020, students will be able to apply online against the DU undergraduate special cut-off list between 9 am of November 24 and 1 pm of November 25. DU has been following a contactless admission process this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The university will release the DU special cut-off list today for the merit-based UG admission at DU website.

However, a DU statement released in this regard said, “An applicant who has cancelled his/ her admission in the 5th Cut-Off will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off.”

“All applicants who are admitted to any course (payment is done) are hereby notified to not to cancel their admission...The applicants who cancel their admissions after the closure of the 5th cut-off will not be considered for the Special Cut-Off. This is in accordance with the guidelines published in the Bulletin of Information for UG that there will be no movement allowed during the special cut-off,” it added.

Admission Against DU Special Cut-Off List

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU special cut-offs 2020

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit

DU will also release a sixth cut-off list prior to November 30. Students seeking admission to the university and its affiliated colleges will be able to apply online for admission against the DU sixth cut-off list between November 30 and December 2. The university might also release a seventh cut-off list if seats remain vacant till then and admission against the DU 7th cut-off list is scheduled from December 7 to December 9.