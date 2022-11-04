  • Home
  • Education
  • DU UG Admission 2022: Vacant Seats List After Round 2 Allotment Today At Admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: Vacant Seats List After Round 2 Allotment Today At Admission.uod.ac.in

DU vacant seat list for the third round of CSAS allocation and admissions will be released today, November 4 at 5 pm.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 4, 2022 1:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University NCWEB Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Cut-Off To Close Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Accepts Over 15,000 New Applicants Against CSAS Round 2 Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-2 Today
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Cut-Off Begins; Direct Link
Student Groups Accord Grand Welcome To Freshers As Delhi University's New Academic Session Begins
First Day Of College: Delhi University UG 1st Semester Students Excited About New Journey
DU UG Admission 2022: Vacant Seats List After Round 2 Allotment Today At Admission.uod.ac.in
DU vacant seats list after round 2 allotment will be declared today.

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will publish the list of vacant seats after the second round of seat allotment today, November 4, 2022. The DU vacant seat list for the third round of CSAS allocation and admissions with Extracurricular Activities (ECA), Sports, (Children, Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces) CW and Supernumerary quotas will be released at 5 pm. Candidates can check and download the list through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

DU UG admission 2022 CSAS round three mid-entry option and window to re-order higher preferences will be open from tomorrow, November 5 to November 7. The DU CSAS third merit list will be released on November 10 at 5 pm. Candidates will have to accept the allotted seat from November 11 to 13.

Also Read || Delhi University NCWEB Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Cut-Off To Close Today

DU UG Admission 2022 CSAS Third Round Allocation, Admission: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Time

Display of vacant seats

November 04, 2022

5 pm

Mid-entry, window to re-order higher preferences

November 05 - November 07, 2022

10 am - 4:59 pm

Declaration of third CSAS allocation list

November 10, 2022

5 pm

Candidates to “Accept” the allocated seat

November 11 - November 13, 2022

10 am - 4:59 pm

Colleges to verify and approve the online applications

November 11 - November 14, 2022

10 am - 5 pm

Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates

November 15, 2022

4:59 pm


After the DU admission 2022 against the third-seat allotment, the announce the spot admission round for the remaining seats will be done by DU on November 17. Candidates can apply for DU UG admission spot allocation round from November 18 to November 19. The declaration of the first spot allocation list is on November 22, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi To Set Up Offshore Campus In Abu Dhabi
Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi To Set Up Offshore Campus In Abu Dhabi
IIT Madras, Purdue University Partners To Develop Dual-Degree Programme In Semiconductors
IIT Madras, Purdue University Partners To Develop Dual-Degree Programme In Semiconductors
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Without Late Fee Today
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Without Late Fee Today
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today; Allotment Result On November 9
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today; Allotment Result On November 9
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022: First Round Allotment Out At Cgdme.co.in
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022: First Round Allotment Out At Cgdme.co.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................