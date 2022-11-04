DU UG Admission 2022: Vacant Seats List After Round 2 Allotment Today At Admission.uod.ac.in

DU vacant seats list after round 2 allotment will be declared today.

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will publish the list of vacant seats after the second round of seat allotment today, November 4, 2022. The DU vacant seat list for the third round of CSAS allocation and admissions with Extracurricular Activities (ECA), Sports, (Children, Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces) CW and Supernumerary quotas will be released at 5 pm. Candidates can check and download the list through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

DU UG admission 2022 CSAS round three mid-entry option and window to re-order higher preferences will be open from tomorrow, November 5 to November 7. The DU CSAS third merit list will be released on November 10 at 5 pm. Candidates will have to accept the allotted seat from November 11 to 13.

DU UG Admission 2022 CSAS Third Round Allocation, Admission: Important Dates

Events Dates Time Display of vacant seats November 04, 2022 5 pm Mid-entry, window to re-order higher preferences November 05 - November 07, 2022 10 am - 4:59 pm Declaration of third CSAS allocation list November 10, 2022 5 pm Candidates to “Accept” the allocated seat November 11 - November 13, 2022 10 am - 4:59 pm Colleges to verify and approve the online applications November 11 - November 14, 2022 10 am - 5 pm Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates November 15, 2022 4:59 pm





After the DU admission 2022 against the third-seat allotment, the announce the spot admission round for the remaining seats will be done by DU on November 17. Candidates can apply for DU UG admission spot allocation round from November 18 to November 19. The declaration of the first spot allocation list is on November 22, 2022.