DU UG Admission 2022: Upgradation Of Higher Preference For College, Courses Ends Today

DU UG admission upgradation of higher ends today.

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) will close the window to upgrade college and programme preferences for undergraduate programme admission today, October 27. Candidates whose names are there in the round 1 seat allotment list can reorder higher preferences till 4: 59 pm today. In order to upgrade college and course preference candidates need to visit the DU CSAS portal- ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates who choose the upgrade option should note that the programme and college combination for which they previously applied will never be given to them in any following DU seat allocation process. Furthermore, the college and programme preferences that were less in the preference order in which the candidate had previously taken admission will never be given to the candidate again. Candidates who have been already allocated their first preference of course and college will not be able to opt for the upgradation option.

Over 21,000 students choose to upgrade their seats during DU UG admission till yesterday. The majority of the seats in the colleges on DU's north campus are already occupied. There are either none or extremely few seats available at Hindu College, Aryabhatta College, Miranda House, and St. Stephan College.

DU will release the CSAS round two allocation list on October 30 at 5 pm and candidates can accept seats against DU round 2 allocation from October 31 to November 1 (4:59 pm).