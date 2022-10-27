  • Home
  • Education
  • DU UG Admission 2022: Upgradation Of Higher Preference For College, Courses Ends Today

DU UG Admission 2022: Upgradation Of Higher Preference For College, Courses Ends Today

Candidates can upgrade their preferences for colleges and courses through the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in and complete the required changes.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 27, 2022 11:43 am IST

RELATED NEWS

DU UG Admission 2022: 36 Per Cent Candidates Admitted Through 1st Merit List Opt For Upgrade
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 21,000 Candidates Choose To Upgrade Seats For CSAS Round 2 Allocation
Delhi University Releases List Of Vacant Seats For Second Round Of Allocation
Delhi University Issues Important Advisory For J&K Students Under Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme
Delhi University Releases Vacant Seats For Round Two
Around 59100 Students Secure Admission In Delhi University Colleges In First Round Of Seat Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: Upgradation Of Higher Preference For College, Courses Ends Today
DU UG admission upgradation of higher ends today.

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) will close the window to upgrade college and programme preferences for undergraduate programme admission today, October 27. Candidates whose names are there in the round 1 seat allotment list can reorder higher preferences till 4: 59 pm today. In order to upgrade college and course preference candidates need to visit the DU CSAS portal- ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Candidates who choose the upgrade option should note that the programme and college combination for which they previously applied will never be given to them in any following DU seat allocation process. Furthermore, the college and programme preferences that were less in the preference order in which the candidate had previously taken admission will never be given to the candidate again. Candidates who have been already allocated their first preference of course and college will not be able to opt for the upgradation option.

Over 21,000 students choose to upgrade their seats during DU UG admission till yesterday. The majority of the seats in the colleges on DU's north campus are already occupied. There are either none or extremely few seats available at Hindu College, Aryabhatta College, Miranda House, and St. Stephan College.

DU will release the CSAS round two allocation list on October 30 at 5 pm and candidates can accept seats against DU round 2 allocation from October 31 to November 1 (4:59 pm).

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NBE Announces DNB Final Theory Exam Dates; Registration Process Starts On October 29
NBE Announces DNB Final Theory Exam Dates; Registration Process Starts On October 29
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today
JNU Result Of List 2 For UG Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in
JNU Result Of List 2 For UG Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round-2 Web Option Entry Begins; Confirm Choices By October 29
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round-2 Web Option Entry Begins; Confirm Choices By October 29
CAT 2022 Admit Card To Be Issued Today; Release Time, Official Website
CAT 2022 Admit Card To Be Issued Today; Release Time, Official Website
.......................... Advertisement ..........................