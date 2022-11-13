DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 3 Allotment List Today
DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: According to DU, in the third round, the admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants, along with regular admissions
DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: The University of Delhi (DU) will issue the third allotment list for admission to its undergraduate programme today, November 13. The candidates who have registered for the third round of UG admissions can check the allotment list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. According to DU, in the third round, the admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants, along with regular admissions.
The candidates can download the round 3 allotment list using log-in credentials- application number and password. Candidates can submit their acceptance of the allocated seats from November 14 (10 am) to November 15 (4:59 pm). The candidates can submit the admission fee by November 17. ALSO READ | Delhi University To Start Spot Admissions From November 20
To download the DU CSAS round 3 allotment list, candidates need to click on the link available on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Enter application number and password. CSAS round three allotment list will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.
Meanwhile, Delhi University started the first year classes for the 2022-23 UG batch on November 2.
DU Spot Admissions 2022 Schedule
The Delhi University will conduct the spot admission rounds for undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2022-23 from November 20. The candidates can check schedule at admission.uod.ac.in. Also Read
Candidates in the round 3 list have to submit their acceptance of the allocated seats from November 14 (10 am) to November 15 (4:59 pm). Following acceptance submission, colleges will verify and approve the online applications from November 14 to November 16 till 4:59 pm.
Candidates who wish to withdraw his/her allocation from DU second merit list can do so by withdrawing admission by selecting the withdraw option from the DU website and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000.
DU UG CSAS round 3 allocation list will be available on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The candidates can download the UG merit list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Also Read
The University of Delhi (DU) will release the SAS 2022 round 3 allocation list for undergraduate (UG) programmes today, November 13. The candidates can check the CSAS third round seat allotment list on the website- admission.uod.ac.in.