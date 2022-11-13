Image credit: shutterstock.com Candidates can submit their acceptance of the allocated seats from November 14 (10 am)

DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: The University of Delhi (DU) will issue the third allotment list for admission to its undergraduate programme today, November 13. The candidates who have registered for the third round of UG admissions can check the allotment list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. According to DU, in the third round, the admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants, along with regular admissions.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The candidates can download the round 3 allotment list using log-in credentials- application number and password. Candidates can submit their acceptance of the allocated seats from November 14 (10 am) to November 15 (4:59 pm). The candidates can submit the admission fee by November 17. ALSO READ | Delhi University To Start Spot Admissions From November 20

To download the DU CSAS round 3 allotment list, candidates need to click on the link available on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Enter application number and password. CSAS round three allotment list will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, Delhi University started the first year classes for the 2022-23 UG batch on November 2.