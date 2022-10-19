Delhi University Admission 2022: Miranda House Best College In The Country; Here's List Of Top DU Colleges

  • Home
Check the top NIRF-ranked colleges under Delhi University for admission to the undergraduate programmes.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 19, 2022 12:54 pm IST

Top DU colleges based on NIRF 2022 ranking

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will release the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) allocation list today, October 19. Candidates whose names are there in the CSAS allotment list can take admission to the preferred DU colleges. Candidates can check below the top DU colleges, their ranking and their official websites based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2022.

This year over two lakh candidates registered for Delhi University's UG programmes for admission to the academic session 2022-23. The DU CSAS first phase allotment list for UG programme admission will be available website -- admission.uod.ac.in. To check the allotment list candidates first will go to the official website and then click on the DU merit list link available on the homepage. Candidates need to download the DU CSAS merit list and take a printout of it.

Top DU Colleges Based On NIRF 2022 Ranking

Rank

Colleges

Websites

1

Miranda House

mirandahouse.ac.in

2

Hindu College

hinducollege.ac.in

5

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

lsr.edu.in

7

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

arsdcollege.ac.in

10

Kirori Mal College

kmc.du.ac.in

11

St Stephens's College

ststephens.edu

12

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

srcc.edu

14

Hansraj College

hansrajcollege.ac.in

15

Sri Venkateswara College

svc.ac.in

16

Lady Irwin College

ladyirwin.edu.in

18

Acharya Narendra Dev College

andcollege.du.ac.in

21

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

dducollegedu.ac.in

