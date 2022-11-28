DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Registration Begins; Apply At Admission.uod.ac.in

DU Spot Round 2 Admission 2022

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) has opened the application window for spot-round 2 undergraduate admissions today, November 28. Candidates can register online for the DU UG spot round 2 admission through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The candidates who did not get admission to DU till 5 pm today, November 28 are eligible to apply under spot round 2. However, candidates who were offered a seat in spot round 1 are not eligible to apply.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

DU's official release reads: " The University of Delhi has opened its admission portal for Undergraduate admissions in SPOT ROUND II. All candidates who are not admitted to University of Delhi as on 05:00 P.M., November 28, 2022 (except those who were offered a seat in Spot Round I) are eligible to apply under SPOT ROUND II."

The eligible candidates are required to refer to the vacancies of seats at first which is available on the admission website of the university. It is mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in spot round 2, if offered.

DU Spot Admission 2022 Round 2: How To Submit Preference

Candidates need to log in from their dashboard and do the following: