  • Home
  • Education
  • DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Registration Begins; Apply At Admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Registration Begins; Apply At Admission.uod.ac.in

Candidates can apply online for DU UG spot admission 2022 round 2 through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 28, 2022 7:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University To Release NCWEB 2022 Fifth Cut-Off Tomorrow
Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Schedule, First Merit List On November 30
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release Spot Round 2 Vacant Seat List Today
DU Spot Admissions 2022: Over 4,000 Students Secure Admissions In Round One, Round 2 Vacant Seat List Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Vacant Seat List For Spot Round 2 Tomorrow
Delhi University To Begin Second Round Of Spot Admissions On Monday
DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Registration Begins; Apply At Admission.uod.ac.in
DU Spot Round 2 Admission 2022

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) has opened the application window for spot-round 2 undergraduate admissions today, November 28. Candidates can register online for the DU UG spot round 2 admission through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The candidates who did not get admission to DU till 5 pm today, November 28 are eligible to apply under spot round 2. However, candidates who were offered a seat in spot round 1 are not eligible to apply.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

DU's official release reads: " The University of Delhi has opened its admission portal for Undergraduate admissions in SPOT ROUND II. All candidates who are not admitted to University of Delhi as on 05:00 P.M., November 28, 2022 (except those who were offered a seat in Spot Round I) are eligible to apply under SPOT ROUND II."

The eligible candidates are required to refer to the vacancies of seats at first which is available on the admission website of the university. It is mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in spot round 2, if offered.

DU Spot Admission 2022 Round 2: How To Submit Preference

Candidates need to log in from their dashboard and do the following:

  1. Select one programme in which the candidate is willing to join if a seat is offered in spot round 2.
  2. Next, give preferences of the colleges for the selected programme.
  3. At last, save and submit the preferences.
Click here for more Education News
DU UG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2023 Out; Exam From March 9
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2023 Out; Exam From March 9
CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 1, 2, 3 Paper Analysis; Expected Cut-Off, Unofficial Answer Key
Live | CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 1, 2, 3 Paper Analysis; Expected Cut-Off, Unofficial Answer Key
IIT Bombay Organises Awareness Workshop On National Credit Framework
IIT Bombay Organises Awareness Workshop On National Credit Framework
IIT Roorkee, International Pulsar Timing Array Help In Capturing Black Hole Symphony
IIT Roorkee, International Pulsar Timing Array Help In Capturing Black Hole Symphony
Delhi University To Release NCWEB 2022 Fifth Cut-Off Tomorrow
Delhi University To Release NCWEB 2022 Fifth Cut-Off Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................