DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Dates Out; Check Schedule Here

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (UoD) has released the undergraduate admission spot round 2 schedule. Candidates can check the DU UG admission 2022 spot round 2 schedule through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. As per the schedule, the vacant seats for spot round 2 will be declared on November 28 at 5 pm.

The admissions of already admitted candidates will be auto-locked at 4 pm on November 28 and such candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions. It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in spot round 2. Those candidates who were offered a seat in spot round 1 will not be able to participate in round 2.

As per the Common Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) policy of spot allocations candidates who applied for CSAS 2022 but are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the spot round 2 can participate now. To be considered for the round candidates will have to opt for 'Spot Admission-II' through the dashboard.

Candidates who opt for the upgrade in any of the Supernumerary quota will be considered for upgradation in that particular Supernumerary quota only. If required the university may also announce more spot admission rounds later.

DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Schedule