  • Home
  • Education
  • DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Dates Out; Check Schedule Here

DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Dates Out; Check Schedule Here

Candidates can apply for DU UG admission spot round 2 from 10 am of November 29 to 4:59 pm of November 30.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 25, 2022 6:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Organises Programme On "Contribution Of Tribal Heroes In Freedom Struggle"
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases ECA, Sports, CW Quota Round 2 Allocation Lists
Delhi University Spot Round Seat Acceptance Window To Close Today At Admission.uod.ac.in
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 8,500 Seats Allocated Against 1st Spot Round; 349 Admissions
DU UG Admission 2022: Acceptance Against Spot Round Allocation Begins At Admission.uod.ac.in
DU Launches Fee Waiver Scheme For Students From Economically Weak Background
DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Dates Out; Check Schedule Here
DU UG admission 2022

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (UoD) has released the undergraduate admission spot round 2 schedule. Candidates can check the DU UG admission 2022 spot round 2 schedule through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. As per the schedule, the vacant seats for spot round 2 will be declared on November 28 at 5 pm.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The admissions of already admitted candidates will be auto-locked at 4 pm on November 28 and such candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions. It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in spot round 2. Those candidates who were offered a seat in spot round 1 will not be able to participate in round 2.

As per the Common Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) policy of spot allocations candidates who applied for CSAS 2022 but are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the spot round 2 can participate now. To be considered for the round candidates will have to opt for 'Spot Admission-II' through the dashboard.

Candidates who opt for the upgrade in any of the Supernumerary quota will be considered for upgradation in that particular Supernumerary quota only. If required the university may also announce more spot admission rounds later.

DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Schedule

EventsDates
Declaration of vacant seats for spot round 2November 28 (5 pm)
Candidates to apply for spot round 2
Upgrade window for only the following categories: CW, KM (Supernumerary)		November 29 (10 am) - November 30 (4:59 pm)
Declaration of spot round 2 allocation list, CW 3 and KM 3December 2 (5 pm)
Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seatDecember 3 (10 am) - December 4 (4:59 pm)
Colleges to verify and approve the online applicationsDecember 3 (10 am) - December 5 (4:59 pm)
Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidatesDecember 6 (4:59 pm)
Click here for more Education News
DU Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AILET 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link
AILET 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link
Maharashtra To Make Voter Registration Mandatory For Students Above 18 Years Seeking Admission To Colleges
Maharashtra To Make Voter Registration Mandatory For Students Above 18 Years Seeking Admission To Colleges
IIT Roorkee In Forefront Of Pursuit Of Research: Lok Sabha Speaker
IIT Roorkee In Forefront Of Pursuit Of Research: Lok Sabha Speaker
CAT 2022 On November 27; Tips To Follow At Exam Centre
CAT 2022 On November 27; Tips To Follow At Exam Centre
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Issues Notice Allowing Change Of Nationality For Mop-Up Round
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Issues Notice Allowing Change Of Nationality For Mop-Up Round
.......................... Advertisement ..........................