DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Round Vacant List Today

DU Special Spot Admission Round: After the declaration of DU special spot admission round allocated list on December 22, candidates will be able to accept the allotted seats from December 22 (10 am) to 23 (4:59 pm).

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 18, 2022 1:37 pm IST

DU UG special spot admission round vacant seats will be announced today
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) will announce the vacant list for undergraduate programmes against special spot admission round today, December 18. The special spot admission round has been announced for certain shortlisted colleges. DU will display the list of vacant seats for each programme at 5 pm today. Candidates will be able to register and apply for the special spot admission round from 10 am tomorrow, December 19 up to December 20 (11:59 pm). DU special spot admission round allocated list will be declared on December 22.

After the declaration of DU special spot admission round, candidates will be able to accept the allotted seats between December 22 (10 am) and December 23 (4:59 pm).

The university has also announced some guidelines with respect to the application against DU special spot admission round. These are:

  • Candidates earlier applied in the CSAS 2022 and not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round can participate in the special spot admission round
  • On the announcement of special spot admission round, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admission.
  • To be considered in the DU special spot admission round, the candidate will have to opt for special spot admission round through the dashboard.

DU will allocate seats against the special spot admission round 2022 after considering the availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of programme and college and the category of the applicant. The university will not provide any option to upgrade and withdraw the seats during the special spot admission round. The sea allotted in the special spot admission round will be final.

