DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Round 2 Dates Out; Vacant Seats List Today

University of Delhi (UoD) has announced its last and final round of undergraduate admissions for the 2022-23 academic year under special spot round 2 for some shortlisted colleges. DU will declare the vacant seats under special spot round 2 today, December 28, 2022.

To be considered in round 2 of special spot admission the candidate will have to opt for 'Special Spot-II' through the dashboard. The admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions.

Candidates will be able to choose any programme in as many shortlisted colleges one wants to, subject to the availability of seats. In special spot admission round 2, allocations will be done on the basis of the availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of programme college and category.

Those candidates who had applied for Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 and are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round 2 can participate. However, candidates who were offered a seat in any spot round will not be able to participate in round 2 of special spot admission. Also Read || Delhi University Releases PG 5th Admission List 2022 For Few Courses

Candidates are compulsorily required to take admission to the seat allocated in round 2. Failure to accept the allocated seat will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission. There will be no option of 'Upgrade and Withdraw' during the special spot round 2.

DU Special Spot Admission Round 2 Schedule