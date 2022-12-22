  • Home
DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Allocation List Out; Steps To Check

DU colleges have started the verification and approval of online applications from 10 am today. Candidates have to accept their allotted seats till December 23.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 22, 2022 3:06 pm IST

DU special spot allocation list 2022

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) has released the DU UG special spot allocation list 2022. Candidates can check the special spot admission round seat allotment through the official website – du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. To access the UG special spot admission allocation list candidates will need to enter their CUET UG application number, date of birth and captcha code in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

Candidates whose names are on the allocation list have to accept their allotted seats till tomorrow, December 23. The DU colleges will verify and approve the online applications from 10 am of December 22 to 4:59 pm of December 24. Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is December 25, 2022.

DU Special Spot Allocation list 2022 Direct Link

DU Special Spot Allocation list 2022: Steps To Check

  1. First visit the official website – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in
  2. Then on the homepage, click on the DU CSAS portal link.
  3. After that log in using the CUET UG application number, date of birth and captcha code.
  4. The special seat allocation list will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the list and go ahead with the further process.
