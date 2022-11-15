DU UG Admission 2022: Seat Acceptance Against CSAS Round 3 Merit List Ends Today

DU UG Admission 2022

DU UG Admission 2022: The Delhi University (DU) Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 3 seat acceptance window will be closed today, November 15, 2022. Eligible candidates can accept their seats by 4.59 pm today. Candidates are advised not to wait till the last moment to block their seats. The seat acceptance process started on November 14, 2022.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

In order to accept seats, registered candidates should go to the official website of DU CSAS and should log in using the application number and password. Candidates should accept the allotted seat by following the required details. It is mandatory for candidates to save the confirmation page after the procedure is complete.

As per the schedule, the verification and approval of the online application by colleges are till November 16 up to 4.59 pm. The last day to pay the admission fee against CSAS round 3 allocations is November 17. The upgradation window for categories will remain open from November 18 to November 19 till 4.59 pm.

DU released the CSAS round 3 merit list on November 13, 2022. The merit list is available on the official website. The CSAS round 3 allocation list is prepared based on the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the applicants during the preference-filling phase.

The university has made a total of 16,231 allocations in the CSAS round 3 seat allocation. As per the university data, till now about 9,504 students have accepted the allocations made in CSAS round 3.