DU UG Admission 2022: Release Of Vacant Seats For Round 2 Tomorrow

DU will release the list of vacant seats for round 2 tomorrow.

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) will release the list of vacant seats left for students after the first round of CSAS tomorrow, October 26. The vacant seat list will be released at 10 am. The list of vacant seats for round 2 will be available on the official websites – du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS round 1 can opt for an upgrade and re-order higher preferences between October 26 to October 27 from 10 am to 4:59 pm.

The DU official notification reads: “ Display of vacant seat, if any, shall be at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round–I can opt for “Upgrade” and re-ordering their Higher Preferences from 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 to 04:59 P.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022”.

As per the schedule of DU UG admission 2022, the second CSAS allotment list will be released on October 30, at 5 pm. Candidates need to accept the seat allotment from October 31 to November 1, 2022. The verification process of online applications is from October 31 to November 2 and candidates need to make payment of the admission fee by November 3.