DU UG Admission 2022: Registrations Against Special Spot Allocation Round Begins Today

DU UG special spot allocation round registration begins

The Delhi University (DU) has started the application process for undergraduate (UG) programmes special spot admission round today, December 19. Candidates can complete their registrations for DU UG special spot allocation round through the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. The university will delare the DU UG admission 2022 special spot allocation list on December 22 (10 am).

The candidates who will get shortlisted in DU UG special spot allocation list can accept the allocated seat between December 22 (10 am) to Decemner 23 (4:59 pm). DU affiliated colleges can verify and approve the online applications between December 22 (10 am) to Decemner 24 (4:59 pm). The last date of online payment of admission fees at the allotted college by the candidates is December 25, 2022 (4:59 pm).

As per th DU release, the candidates will be able to choose the programmes and the colleges, subject to the availability of seats. After the announcement of DU UG special spot allocation round candidates will be required to accept the allocation. In case a candidate failed to accept the allocated seat in the special spot admission round, s/he will not get further opportunities to get admission in DU.

Earlier on December 18, DU has released the vacant seat list for special spot allocation round. The university will prepare the allocation list considering the availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of programme and college, and category.