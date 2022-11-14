  • Home
  • Education
  • DU UG Admission 2022: Over 9,500 Students 'Accept' Seats Against CSAS Round 3 Allocation List

DU UG Admission 2022: Over 9,500 Students 'Accept' Seats Against CSAS Round 3 Allocation List

Delhi University has made a total of 16,231 allocations in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) third-round seat allocation result declared on November 13, 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 14, 2022 8:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University 3rd Allotment List 2022: Seat Acceptance Window Opens Today At Du.ac.in
Live
DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University Releases CSAS Round 3 Allotment List At Admission.uod.ac.in
Delhi University Declares Third List Of Seat Allocation For Undergraduate Admission
Delhi University Releases CSAS Round 3 Allotment List
Process Of Delhi University Admissions Through 'Spot Allocation' To Begin From November 20
Delhi University UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 3 Allocation List Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 9,500 Students 'Accept' Seats Against CSAS Round 3 Allocation List
Delhi University UG Admission 2022
New Delhi:

Delhi University has made a total of 16,231 allocations in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) third-round seat allocation result declared on November 13, 2022. As per the university data, about 9,504 students have accepted the allocations made in CSAS round 3. Candidates registered through the mid-entry window can check and download the DU CSAS round 3 allocation letter on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in using their CUET application number and password.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Earlier on November 7, the university informed that as many as 1,008 fresh applications have been received through the CSAS mid-entry window. Around 23,139 students have opted to upgrade for higher programmes and college preferences in CSAS round 2 allocation. The DU has already issued CSAS round 1 and round 2 allocation list on October 19 and October 30, respectively. A total of 61,500 students have secured admission in DU through round 1 and round 2 allocations against the 70,000 seats.

The university will prepare the CSAS round 3 allocation list on the basis of the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the applicants during the preference-filling phase. The candidates who will get selected in the third allocation list of DU can submit their acceptance to the allotted seats between November 14 and 15, 2022. Colleges affiliated with Delhi University will verify and approve applications of such candidates from November 14 to 16. The last date to submit the admission fee against CSAS round 3 allocation is November 17, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Roorkee To Host 17th Symposium on Earthquake Engineering
IIT Roorkee To Host 17th Symposium on Earthquake Engineering
Haryana: College, University Students Can Register For Central Sector Scheme Of Scholarships Till November 30
Haryana: College, University Students Can Register For Central Sector Scheme Of Scholarships Till November 30
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
NEET PG Mop-Up Round 2022: Choice Filling, Choice Locking Dates Extended Till November 16
NEET PG Mop-Up Round 2022: Choice Filling, Choice Locking Dates Extended Till November 16
IIT Gandhinagar PhD Scholars Awarded Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship
IIT Gandhinagar PhD Scholars Awarded Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship
.......................... Advertisement ..........................