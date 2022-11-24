DU UG Admission 2022: Over 8,500 Seats Allocated Against 1st Spot Round; 349 Admissions

DU UG admission 2022: Over 8500 seats allocated

As many as 8,692 candidates have been allocated undergraduate seats in the first spot round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) at the University of Delhi. With 6,030 total acceptance and 349 admission against spot round, the students selected under the first spot admission round will not be allowed to upgrade or withdraw their UG seats. The seat of previously admitted DU candidates will be locked and they will not be allowed to upgrade seats.

The seat acceptance window against round-1 spot admission is open at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can accept the allotted seats till November 25 (4:59 pm). The university has made it mandatory for the candidates to take admission to the seats allocated in the first spot round. Failure to accept the allotted seat in the first spot admission round will forfeit the eligibility for admission of the candidate and the candidate will be out of CSAS.

As per data shared by the university, as many as 26,221 candidates have applied in the spot round for DU UG admission 2022 from November 20 to November 22. On the first day, a total of 14,658 students applied. Candidates can accept the allocated seats between November 24 and 26. The last date for online payment of admission fees is November 27. The university might also announce more rounds of spot admissions depending on the number of seats vacant.