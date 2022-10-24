DU UG Admission 2022: Over 80,000 Candidates Accept First Round Allocation

A total of 54,162 students have completed the DU admission and fee payments process.

Delhi University UG Admission 2022: Delhi University is accepting students for its undergraduate programme admission through the CUET 2022 scores this year and till now a total of 80,164 allocations have been made by the university. As per the latest update, 72,865 students have accepted colleges and courses. While 54,162 students have completed the admission and fee payments process. While the admission of 16, 218 students is under process.

The total number of seats available in DU colleges is 70,000, but the university has allotted additional seats in the unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST, and PWBD) categories in the first list, bringing the total to 80,164.

The provision for accepting a specific allotted seat is only effective for the round in which the seat was assigned to the candidate. Admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes in 67 colleges, departments, and centres are being conducted by DU.

Meanwhile, Delhi University will begin the Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 2 seat allotment and admission process from tomorrow, October 25. The university will also release the round 2 vacant seats tomorrow at 5 pm. And candidates can re-arrange their preferences from October 25 to October 27 till 4:59 pm.