DU UG Admission 2022: Over 72,000 Students Accept Seats Against CSAS Round 1 Allocation

A total of 72,865 candidates have accepted their allotted college and course.

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) is conducting its undergraduate admission for the academic year 2022-23 through the CUET UG 2022. This year DU has prepared the first list of allocations considering the CUET 2022 scores instead of Class 12 marks. As per the latest report, a total of 80,164 allocations have been made by the university and a total of 72,865 students have accepted colleges and courses. While the admission and fee payments of about 43,798 students have been done. The report also states that 26,374 admissions are under process.

Meanwhile, the University of Delhi has extended the last date of admission fee payment against the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) and candidates can now pay the fee till October 25 (2 pm). The university will also release the second round of CSAS allocation on October 25. Candidates who are allotted seats in CSAS first round will be considered for the second round, subject to seat availability and allocation policy.

Along with considering the CUET 2022 score the university also took into account the programme-group merit list by creating a programme group of the same program-specific eligibility requirements, category of applicants, availability of seats in courses and colleges, and other allocation guidelines as specified by the authorities for selecting candidates for the UG programme admission.