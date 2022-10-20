DU UG Admission 2022: Over 60,000 Candidates Accepted Delhi University First Round Allocation

DU round 1 seat allocation accepted by over 60,000 candidates

The University of Delhi on October 19, issued the CSAS first allocation list for admission to its undergraduate programmes. This year, DU is conducting admission through CUET UG for over 70,000 seats across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. As per the reports, a total of 80,164 allocations have been made by the university in its first allotment list. As many as 60,863 candidates have confirmed their acceptance for the allotted college and course, while about 39,526 candidates' admission is under process.

"We are expecting all 70,000 seats to be filled in the first list itself. This would mean the entire process will be completed by October 24," Delhi University (DU) Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI. In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'allocated seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college. "By 7 pm on Thursday, 60,863 candidates had accepted seats allocated to them," he added.

The DU has provided a three-day window from October 19 to October 21 for shortlisted candidates to "accept" the allocated seat. The university has stated that the provision for acceptance of a particular allocated seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate. In case a candidate failed to 'Accept' the provisionally allocated seat in the DU merit list within the stipulated timeline, his/her allotment will be cancelled and will not be allowed to appear in the further round of seat allocation.

The colleges will be able to verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22, 2022. Eligible candidates can pay the admission fee till October 24. Delhi University will release the second round of CSAS allocation and admissions on October 25, 2022.

The university has prepared the first allocation list considering CUET scores instead of Class 12 marks. Moreover, it also considered factors like programme-group merit list by making programme-group of the same programme-specific eligibility criteria, category of candidates, availability of seats in courses/colleges, and other allocation rules and policies as mentioned by the authorities.