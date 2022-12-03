  • Home
  • Education
  • DU UG Admission 2022: Over 4,000 Candidates Allotted Seats In Spot Round 2 Allocation

DU UG Admission 2022: Over 4,000 Candidates Allotted Seats In Spot Round 2 Allocation

About 4,383 candidates have been allocated seats in the first spot round of the Delhi University CSAS UG spot round 2 allocations.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 3, 2022 10:44 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University Revises Postgraduate Round 1 Admission Date; Apply Till December 4
DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Spot Round-2 Allocation List Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 19,000 Candidates Register For Spot Round 2
Delhi University Receives Nearly 4,000 Applications For Paid Internship Scheme
Delhi University CSAS Spot Round-2 Allocation List For DU UG Admission Tomorrow
Delhi University NCWEB Admission 2022 Against 5th Cut-Off Ends Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 4,000 Candidates Allotted Seats In Spot Round 2 Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 4,000 Candidates Allocated Seats In Spot Round 2
New Delhi:

Over 4,000 candidates (4,383) have been allocated seats in the first spot round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) undergraduate (UG) admission 2022 in the University of Delhi. Aspirants have to 'Accept' the seats allocated against DU UG admission spot round-2 between December 3 (10 am) and December 4 (4:59 pm). The candidates can confirm their acceptance against the spot round 2 allocation at admission.uod.ac.in.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

As per the official release, about 62,331 students have been admitted so far through DU CSAS admission against 70,000 seats in the university's undergraduate programmes. Colleges are required to verify and approve the online applications of candidates who will get allocation in CSAS spot round 2 between December 3 and 5 (4:59 pm). The last date to pay the online admission fees by candidates is December 6, 2022.

DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Schedule

EventsDates
Declaration of vacant seats for spot round 2November 28 (5 pm)
Candidates to apply for spot round 2
Upgrade window for only the following categories: CW, KM (Supernumerary)		November 29 (10 am) - November 30 (4:59 pm)
Declaration of spot round 2 allocation list, CW 3 and KM 3December 2 (5 pm)
Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seatDecember 3 (10 am) - December 4 (4:59 pm)
Colleges to verify and approve the online applicationsDecember 3 (10 am) - December 5 (4:59 pm)
Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidatesDecember 6 (4:59 pm)

Earlier on December 1, DU's Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI that, the university has received 19,150 applications for the second spot round of admission. There are 12,000 vacant seats in UG programmes. About 4,118 candidates have been admitted across DU colleges in the first round of spot allocation.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT May Not Select Law Students With Right Ethos, Says CJI At First Session Of International Law University
CLAT May Not Select Law Students With Right Ethos, Says CJI At First Session Of International Law University
IIT Delhi Placements 2022: 650 Offers Made On Day One, 50 Students Receive Offers Over Rs 1 Crore
IIT Delhi Placements 2022: 650 Offers Made On Day One, 50 Students Receive Offers Over Rs 1 Crore
DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University Revises Postgraduate Round 1 Admission Date; Apply Till December 4
DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University Revises Postgraduate Round 1 Admission Date; Apply Till December 4
IIT Roorkee Bags 'The Most Innovative Research Institute Of The Year' Award For Industrial Innovation
IIT Roorkee Bags 'The Most Innovative Research Institute Of The Year' Award For Industrial Innovation
TS EdCET 2022 Counselling: Phase 2 Reporting Begins; Documents Required
TS EdCET 2022 Counselling: Phase 2 Reporting Begins; Documents Required
.......................... Advertisement ..........................