DU UG Admission 2022: Over 4,000 Candidates Allotted Seats In Spot Round 2 Allocation

DU UG Admission 2022: Over 4,000 Candidates Allocated Seats In Spot Round 2

Over 4,000 candidates (4,383) have been allocated seats in the first spot round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) undergraduate (UG) admission 2022 in the University of Delhi. Aspirants have to 'Accept' the seats allocated against DU UG admission spot round-2 between December 3 (10 am) and December 4 (4:59 pm). The candidates can confirm their acceptance against the spot round 2 allocation at admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the official release, about 62,331 students have been admitted so far through DU CSAS admission against 70,000 seats in the university's undergraduate programmes. Colleges are required to verify and approve the online applications of candidates who will get allocation in CSAS spot round 2 between December 3 and 5 (4:59 pm). The last date to pay the online admission fees by candidates is December 6, 2022.

DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Schedule

Events Dates Declaration of vacant seats for spot round 2 November 28 (5 pm) Candidates to apply for spot round 2

Upgrade window for only the following categories: CW, KM (Supernumerary) November 29 (10 am) - November 30 (4:59 pm) Declaration of spot round 2 allocation list, CW 3 and KM 3 December 2 (5 pm) Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seat December 3 (10 am) - December 4 (4:59 pm) Colleges to verify and approve the online applications December 3 (10 am) - December 5 (4:59 pm) Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates December 6 (4:59 pm)

Earlier on December 1, DU's Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI that, the university has received 19,150 applications for the second spot round of admission. There are 12,000 vacant seats in UG programmes. About 4,118 candidates have been admitted across DU colleges in the first round of spot allocation.