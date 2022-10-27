DU UG Admission 2022: Over 35,000 Candidates Opt For Upgrade Against CSAS Round 1 Allocation

  • Home
Delhi University has closed the window to upgrade higher 'programme and college combination' preference for undergraduate (UG) admission today.

Updated: Oct 27, 2022 7:37 pm IST

DU UG Admission 2022
New Delhi:

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University has closed the window to upgrade higher 'programme and college combination' preference for undergraduate (UG) admission today, October 27. As per the official reports, about 35,388 candidates have opted to upgrade seats, while as many as 15,398 candidates have selected the freeze option against Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 1 allocation. The allocated seats of applicants who opted to upgrade and reorder their higher preferences will be automatically upgraded based on CSAS 2022 policy allocation.

DU issued the CSAS round 1 allocation list for admission to its undergraduate programmes on October 19. Colleges were asked to verify and approve the applications of candidates between October 19 and 22, 2022. The university allowed candidates who to upgrade college and programme preferences till 4:59 pm today. The upgrade option was available for only those aspirants who have been allocated courses and colleges other that their first preference.

Also Read|| DU UG Admission 2022: Over 21,000 Candidates Choose To Upgrade Seats For CSAS Round 2 Allocation

According to the official data released by the university on October 24, about 80,164 allocations have been made by the DU of which 72,865 students have accepted colleges and courses. While a total of 59,100 students shortlisted in round 1 allocation have completed the admission and fee payments process. The DU round two allocation list will be issued on October 30 at 5 PM. Candidates who will be allocated seats in second round of CSAS can accept seats from October 31 to November 1 (4:59 PM).

