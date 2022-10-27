DU UG Admission 2022: Over 25 Per Cent Candidates Of 1st Merit List Freeze Their Seats

  • Home
More than 25 per cent of the 59,100 candidates who secured admission in Delhi University's first round of seat allocations have frozen their seats.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 27, 2022 10:55 pm IST | Source: PTI

DU Admission 2022
New Delhi:

More than 25 per cent of the 59,100 candidates who secured admission in Delhi University's first round of seat allocations have frozen their seats while nearly 60 per cent of them have opted for an upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference, a university official said Thursday.

Thursday was the last day for opting for an upgrade. "As many as 35,388 students have opted for an upgrade, while 15,398 have frozen their seats," the official said. It was not immediately clear the status of the rest about 8,300 candidates. 'Freezing seat' means that a candidate has locked the 'programme+college combination' they got and they will not be looking for an upgrade.

The university had opened a two-day window on Wednesday allowing those who gained admission in undergraduate courses to upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference. The upgrade option was available for those who have not been allocated their first preference of course and college, the official said. There are over 6,500 candidates who have been allocated their first preference of course and college.

Delhi University's first round of seat allocation concluded on Tuesday, with around 59,100 candidates sealing their admission to undergraduate programmes by paying fees. Based on the availability of seats, the university will declare the second round of the Central Seat Allocation System on October 30.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

University of Delhi
