DU UG Admission 2022: Over 23,000 Candidates Opt For Upgradation, 1,000 Register In CSAS Mid-Entry Window

Delhi University UG Admission

Delhi University has closed the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) mid-entry registration window today, November 7. The university has recorded over 1,000 registrations (1,008) through the CSAS mid-entry window. As per the data shared by the DU, over 23,000 candidates (23,139) have opted to upgrade for higher programmes and college preferences against CSAS round 2 allocations. While more than 30,500 candidates (30,662) who have allotted courses and colleges have frozen their seats.

Over 61,500 students have been admitted to the university so far against the 70,000 undergraduate seats which are on offer. More than 15,500 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses across Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation. "After the second round, 30,662 students have lost their seats. While 23,139 students have opted for upgradation. Moreover, we have received 1,008 applications through the mid-entry window," Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told to PTI.

The number of vacant seats after the first two rounds of CSAS allocation is available on the official website of the DU at admission.uod.ac.in. This year, the university is conducting the admission process to its undergraduate programmes through CUET scores instead of Class 12 marks of students. The DU UG admission process is conducted in three phases – the first phase was to apply to the university, the second phase was for preference filling, and the third phase was seat allotment-cum-admission.

DU has already conducted two rounds of admission through its CSAS portal. The CSAS round 3 allocation list will be issued on November 10 (5 pm). Candidates shortlisted in third allocation list need to accept the allotted seat from November 11 to 13, 2022. Colleges can verify and approve applications on allotted seats from November 11 to 14, 2022. Candidates must complete the admission fee payment at the allotted college on or before November 15 (4:59 pm).