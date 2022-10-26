DU UG Admission 2022: Over 21,000 Candidates Choose To Upgrade Seats For CSAS Round 2 Allocation

University of Delhi

Delhi University has closed the seat acceptance and fee payment window against Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 1 allocation. As per the reports, about 21,312 candidates have opted to upgrade their seats for CSAS round two allocation. Earlier on October 24, DU stated that a total of 80,164 allocations have been made by the university of which 72,865 students have accepted colleges and courses and around 59,100 students have completed the admission and fee payments process.

The candidates who have opted to upgrade and reorder their higher preference can do so from October 26 to October 27 (4:59 PM). The allocated seats of such candidates will be automatically upgraded based on CSAS 2022 policy allocation. The university will release the Delhi University CSAS round two allocation list on Sunday, October 30 at 5 PM. The candidates can accept seats against CSAS round 2 allocation from October 31 to November 1 (4:59 PM).

DU Second Merit List: CSAS Round 2 Allocation Schedule

Events Dates Window to re-order higher preferences October 26 to 27, 2022 DU second merit list 2022 October 30, 2022 Candidates to “Accept” the allocated seat October 31 to November 1, 2022 Colleges to verify and approve the online applications October 31 to November 2, 2022 Last date to pay admission fees November 3, 2022

The vacant list for DU CSAS round three allocation will be displayed on November 4. The university will also give a chance for mid-entry and a window to re-order higher preferences from November 5 to 7, 2022. The CSASround 3 allocation list will be issued on November 10. Aspirants will have to accept the allocated seat by November 13, 2022. The respective colleges will verify and approve the online applications of candidates from November 11 to November 14.