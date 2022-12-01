  • Home
DU has received 19,150 applications for the second spot round of admission and there are 12,000 vacant seats in UG programmes.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 1, 2022 8:38 pm IST

DU UG Admission 2022: Over 19,000 Candidates Register For Spot Round 2
DU UG Spot Admission 2022 Round 2
New Delhi:

Over 19,000 candidates have applied for around 12,000 seats in Delhi University (DU) colleges in the DU UG spot admission round 2. Since the university began the admission process for the academic year 2022-23 in September, 62,331 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses. The university issued a list of vacant seats for the second spot round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on Monday, November 28 and the candidates were given time till November 30 to apply.

DU's Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi stated, "We have received 19,150 applications for the second spot round of admission. There are 12,000 vacant seats in UG programmes".

As many as 4,118 students were admitted across DU colleges in the first round of spot allocation. The DU UG spot round 2 allocation list will be released tomorrow, December 2 and candidates need to pay the admission fee by December 6, 2022. There are 70,000 seats in the university's undergraduate programmes. A total of 60,084 students had been admitted to various courses as of Friday.

The university opened the registration window for UG spot round 2 on November 28 and candidates can register through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Those candidates who were offered a seat in spot round 1 are not eligible to apply in spot round 2.

Delhi University's admission process is conducted in three phases -- application process, preference filling and seat allotment-cum-admission. This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 instead of their Class 12 marks.

With PTI Inputs

DU Admission
