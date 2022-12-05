DU UG Admission 2022: Over 1,700 Candidates Secure Admission Against CSAS Spot Round 2 Allocation

1,730 candidates confirmed admission in Delhi University ug spot round

Over 1,700 candidates (1,730) have been confirmed admission to Delhi University (DU) colleges in the DU UG spot admission round 2. The DU UG spot round 2 admission fee payment window will close tomorrow, December 6, 2022. The candidates who have accepted the round 2 seat allocation through the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in till 4:59 pm. As per the official reports, about 4,383 candidates have been allotted seats in the DU UG spot round 2 allotment.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The university is intaking students through Common University Admission Test (CUET) for its undergraduate programmes. The admission process for the academic year 2022-23 had begun in September through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. The admission process is conducted in three phases -- application process, preference filling and seat allotment-cum-admission.

Also Read|| DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Admission Fee Against Spot Round 2 Tomorrow

Earlier today, December 5, DU issued the CW quota list, about 261 candidates have been allotted seats. Candidates shortlisted in the third allocation list will be required to select the 'Accept' option through their dashboards to confirm the round 3 allocation under CW category. The Educational Credential Assessment (ECA), sports and Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) first and second rounds were issued on November 15 and 25 respectively.

The university has started the first-year classes on November 2. The semester one exam are scheduled to be held from February 27 to March 15, while practical exams from February 17 to 26, 2022. The classes for semester 2 will begin on March 20, the theory examination will be conducted from July 17 to 28, and practical examinations from July 8 to 17, 2023.