DU UG Admission 2022: Nearly 16,000 Candidates Get Admission In Delhi University CSAS Round 2 Allocation

Delhi University UG Admission 2022

The Delhi University will start the mid-entry registration for Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 3 allocation tomorrow, November 5. As per the data shared by the university, over 15,000 admissions (15,550) have been accepted by the DU in the second allocation list, while 9,000 candidates (9,626) have received higher preferences in CSAS round 2 allocation. The DU has accepted about 3,806 fresh admissions in the second allocation list.

Earlier on November 3, the university official stated that 15,236 new admissions have been accepted by the DU in CSAS 2nd allocation list, while 9,439 candidates who had opted for the upgradation of seats in round 1 allocations have received higher preferences in CSAS round 2 allocation.

"More than 15,500 students have been admitted across Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation. With this, the total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500. The university has 70,000 seats. Of the 15,550 candidates admitted in the second round of seat allocation, 9,626 were upgraded from the seats allotted to them in the first list, while 3,806 admissions were done afresh," DU Registrar, Vikas Gupta told to PTI.

The DU UG admission 2022 round three mid-entry option and window to re-order higher preferences will be conducted between November 5 and 7, 2022. The CSAS round 3 allocation list will be issued on November 10 at 5 pm. Candidates who will get selected in the DU 3rd merit list need to accept the allotted seat from November 11 to 13, 2022.